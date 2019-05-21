Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Chris LONGHENRY

Chris LONGHENRY Obituary
Age 68, of Stillwater A great cook, a family historian, and investigator and innovator is how Chris Longhenry will be remembered by his family. He was a Packer and Twins fan, he thrived on family traditions, and was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. A metalworker by trade, Chris retired from a career from Sheet-metal Workers Local 10 and developed a skill and passion for woodworking, and sharing his gift with others. Chris passed away on May 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Toni; children, Amy (Bryon) Jakkola, Tony (Jill), Annabelle (Brett) Christianson, Scott (Molly) Stiles; grandchildren, Spencer (Nikki), Ethan, Michael, Jonathan, Kayla, Mason, Connar, Tatum, Taylor, Violet; great-grandson, Nash; siblings, Neil (Randi); Janice (John) Gran; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Irvin and Carrie; siblings, Jim, Carol Lund; stepdaughter, Tonya Stiles. A gathering of family and friends will be 4-8PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2019
