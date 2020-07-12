1/1
Chris Michael LOFTUS
1966 - 2020
Age 53, of Laveen, AZ Formerly of South St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 29, 2020 in his home in Laveen, Arizona. He was born on October 25, 1966 to Michael Loftus and Lynne Loftus in South Saint Paul, Minnesota. Chris will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He grew up in South St. Paul, Minnesota and moved to Arizona in 1997 and continued to live there with his wife and young son. As a child Chris was always the funny kid and could make anyone laugh, he continued that into adulthood and always seemed to have a way with people which helped make him a very successful sales manager. For the last few years he had worked for Air Comm with their partner Motorola and was loved by all he worked with. Chris was a very athletic child and played soccer, softball, and basketball, and loved all sports and continued to love and talk about sports into adulthood. He loved his family and loved being a dad to Hunter. Hunter shares the same sense of humor as his father and has helped create laughter since the day he was born. Chris has many lifelong, childhood friends whom he loved dearly and had special bonds with. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Chris is survived by his wife, Rachel Loftus; son, Hunter Loftus; sister, Kelly Loftus; father, Michael Loftus; mother; Lynne Loftus; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Sarah Loftus and Thomas and Virginia Steichen; aunt, Peggy Pedersen. A visitation will begin at 10 AM Saturday, July 18th, followed by a Celebration and time of Sharing at 11 AM. At Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at St. Peter's Church, 1405 Hwy 13 Mendota Heights MN 55150. Memorials preferred to https://www.gofundme .com/ f/remembering-chris-loftus?





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
