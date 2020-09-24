Went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by his parents Christian and Gena; sister Louise (Vincent) Lundegard; brother Wally, in-laws David (Clara) O'Brien, Eugene (Evelyn) O'Brien; and grandson Jameson. Christian was a loyal and devoted husband and is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Shirley; children Jody (Lori), Steve (Beatriz), Tim (Theresa), Rick (Mary Pat), Melissa (Michael) Apergis, and Christopher "Chip"; and sister-in-law Marilyn Chris was a wonderful grandfather to 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Chris was born on October 15th, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Known by his family and friends as "Harlow", he enjoyed growing up in the Como Park area. In the summer of 1945, he met his sweetheart Shirley at the Minnesota State Fair Horse Barns. During his teenage years, he delivered newspapers and worked on his Uncle Ralph's farm in South Dakota. Harlow graduated from Murray High School in 1951. Harlow was nicknamed "Speed" at the age of 19, while serving in the U.S. Army in Anchorage, Alaska, and earning a degree as a Lithographer. During this time he married the love of his life Shirley and started a family. After serving honorably in the Army, Harlow began his career in the printing business earning a degree from Dunwoody College. In 1967 he was employed by Bann Inc. as the Director of Purchasing and Estimating. In 1976 with his knowledge and experience he opened Liberty Loose Leaf Inc. with his business partner Ken Micko. Chris was known by his business associates as a hardworking, fair, and honest entrepreneur. Chris was an avid sports watcher of the Minnesota North Stars, Wild, Vikings, and Twins. Along with Shirley they rarely missed a professional or family sports game. Chris enjoyed reading the newspaper daily, fishing, camping and loved just sitting outside with Mom. He was such a gentle and generous man who was always a protector of Mom. Always humble, his caring and kind nature welcomed everyone he met. He was a role model, a mentor, and an incredible father who always put his family first. Dad was a pillar of strength for all of us and a blessing to many. His caring spirit lives on in all of us. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday, September 29 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Burial with Military Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Wednesday, September 30, 12:30 PM, Assembly Lane #4.