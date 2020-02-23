|
|
Age 20 of St. Paul Beloved Son, Grandson & Nephew Passed away suddenly, February 17, 2020 at home. Christian is survived by his mother, Leisa Poser, grandparents Scott and Polly Heaton, grandpa Daniel Poser. Nephew of Heidi and Adam Kimmer. Father, Michael Johnson, grandma Toni Johnson and many extended family. He is also survived by so many very dear friends that loved him dearly. Memorial Service 10 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 with visitation 9-10 AM at Como Park Lutheran Church, 1376 Hoyt Ave. W., St. Paul, MN 55108. His kind personality, selflessness and smile that could melt the sun will be so very missed! In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020