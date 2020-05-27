Christie Maren Louise (Smith) OLSON
Of Wyoming, MN - Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; parents, Robert & Evelyn Smith; brothers, Ron, Greg and Steve. Survived by children, Tommy and Laurie (Gary); granddaughter, Linda Olson; brother, Royal (Joan) Smith; sister, Sue (Thomas) Pihl. Visitation from 1-2pm Saturday, May 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Private Family Memorial Service.





MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
