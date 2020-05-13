Age 57, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on May 11, 2020 at her home. Chris was born August 28, 1962 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Florence and Stanley Cukla. She grew up in St. Paul and attended Johnson High School. Chris met the love of her life, Bill, on May of 1981 on a blind date. They were married on December 12, 1981 and moved to Cottage Grove where they raised their daughters. Chris was a customer service manager at Cub Foods, a job she loved and where she made many friends. She eventually became a pharmacy technician at Cub. She was a wonderful cook, who loved to read, put together puzzles, watch old movies and TV shows, listen to good music, spend time with her family and snuggle with her cats. Chris had a big heart, a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Stanley; brother Bob; sister Rosie; friend, Jerry Hull. Chris is survived by her husband Bill; daughters Jenny (Mike) Longaecker and Jaci (Reese) Lutgen; siblings, Donnie (Linda), Lynnie (Dennie), Gene (Sue), Rick and Sandy; brothers-in-law Bruce and Jim (Diane) and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held with interment at the Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.