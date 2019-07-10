Pioneer Press Obituaries
Christine Eleanor (Hughes) STADLER


1951 - 2019
Christine Eleanor (Hughes) STADLER Obituary
Age 67, of Virginia City, MT formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday night July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eleanor and Edward Hughes; brother, James Hughes; brother-in-law, Leon Wagner; first husband, Charles Stadler. Chris is survived by husband, Scott Petersen; son, Eric Stadler; daughter, Brooke Stadler; daughter-in law, Mona Robbins; stepson, Seth Petersen (Constance); siblings Carol Doose (Terry); Matt Hughes (Bonnie); Ellie Bortolussi (Richard); Ed Hughes; Colleen Wagner; many nieces and nephews; old friends and new. Chris had an adventurous spirit, infectious smile, and wicked sense of humor that we will cherish forever in our hearts. A memorial service and reception will be held at 3pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave. St. Paul, MN, 55105, 651-228-1006. Family will meet with friends 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Well Disability Services.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
