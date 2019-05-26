Home

White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
Christine J. (Felling) CALLAHAN


Beloved Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt Passed away surrounded by family on May 20, 2019. "Chrissy" was preceded in death by her mother Lori Felling. Survived by her father Dennis Felling; loving husband Larry; children Heather (Lamont), Daniel, James (Rachana); grandchildren Destiny, Leeland, Liam, Layla, Leon; sisters Denise (Kelvin), Brenda (Jeff); nieces, nephews & other loving relatives and friends whose lives she touched. Chrissy had "a heart of gold". A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 12 noon, Visitation one hour prior. White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude, Masonic Cancer center, or Fairview Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
