|
|
Passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by parents, Keith Sr. & Nancy Wallace; brothers, Keith Jr., & Eugene. Survived by fiancé, Scott Young; sister, Linda (Ralph) Miller; brother, Kory (Sue) Wallace; many nieces & nephews; purr babies, Pepper & Maggie; and other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 2PM, Sunday, May 12th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel (Handicap accessible in the back of funeral home), 1051 So. Robert St; WSP. Gathering of Family & Friends 1-hr. prior to the service. Private Inurnment at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society – St. Paul. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from May 8 to May 9, 2019