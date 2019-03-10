|
(Truitt) Age 54 of Oakdale passed away peacefully on March 6th at home, after a courageous 16 year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends whom she loved dearly. Chrissy is survived by loving husband of 30 years, Frank, and children Joshua, Chad and Cara; parents, Jim and Jan Truitt; sisters Connie (Rob) McKee, Jody (Greg) McElroy and Karen (Tom) Crawford; brothers-in-law Mike (Kim) and Bob Tschida; mother-in-law Janet Tschida; nieces Rachel, Ally, Dani, Nicki, Kelly and Katie; and nephews Nick, Ben, Tommy and Tyler; aunts Judie Carlson and Marlys Truitt, in addition to many other relatives and dear friends. Chrissy was an amazing spouse, mother, daughter, sister and friend who always saw the good in life. A ready smile to anyone she greeted, and a warm, generous heart. Family and friends meant everything to Chrissy and she lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by anyone who knew her. Visitation, Tuesday, March 12 from 4-8PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury. Service, Wednesday, March 13 - 10AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale with 1 hour visitation prior to service. Private interment at a future date. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019