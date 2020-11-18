Age 32, of St. Paul Died on November 15, 2020 Survived by parents Darlene Aliperto and Richard Dell; longtime girlfriend Madelyn Larson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Chris was a superior student, he graduated from Nativity Grade School, Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Class of 2007 and University of Wisconsin-Madison. He loved and excelled at baseball pitching for Cretin-Derham Hall 2007 Minnesota State Champion. He was a 10-year employee of Regions Hospital, St. Paul. Services are private.