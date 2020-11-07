Age 56 Passed away peacefully on November 3rd. Preceded in death by father Richard Aune. He is survived by his partner Jodi Dreyling, daughter Sienna and son Christopher Dreyling, his mother Marilyn Aune (Raul Piersdorf), sister Lynn Ratajczak (Michael), brothers Eric and Peter (Bunny) and several nieces and nephews. Throughout life's challenges Chris always maintained a sense of humor and a kind heart. He will be missed. Funeral services will be held in the spring.









