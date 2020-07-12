Christopher EDMAN

Age 54, of St. Paul On July 11, 2020 Will be greatly missed by his children Matthew, Emily (Ben Flinchbaugh) & Rachel, whom he shared with former spouse Lisa; brothers & sisters Linda Sullivan (Joe), Patricia Gegner, Sandra (Dave) Slattum, Michael (Jan), Joseph (Ronni), Gerald (Jodi), Scott (Sandy), Mickey (Dennis) Krampotich, Mark (Cynthia); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Gerald & Anita Edman. Chris will be remembered for his infectious laugh, generous heart, and fabulous cooking. Service will be Thursday. See Tuesday's obituary for more information.