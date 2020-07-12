1/
Christopher EDMAN
Age 54, of St. Paul On July 11, 2020 Will be greatly missed by his children Matthew, Emily (Ben Flinchbaugh) & Rachel, whom he shared with former spouse Lisa; brothers & sisters Linda Sullivan (Joe), Patricia Gegner, Sandra (Dave) Slattum, Michael (Jan), Joseph (Ronni), Gerald (Jodi), Scott (Sandy), Mickey (Dennis) Krampotich, Mark (Cynthia); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Gerald & Anita Edman. Chris will be remembered for his infectious laugh, generous heart, and fabulous cooking. Service will be Thursday. See Tuesday's obituary for more information.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
