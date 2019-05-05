|
Age 34 Our dear Chris lost his battle with mental illness when he died by suicide on November 25, 2018. Despite his perennial struggle with anxiety and depression, his kind gentle spirit came through. We will miss his warm hugs and loving presence. Chris grew up in south Mpls. through the second grade, attending Ericsson school. When his family moved to Falcon Heights in 1993, he attended Falcon Heights Elementary. During these years he enjoyed Little League baseball, playing violin in school orchestras, and studying piano. He attended Roseville area middle school and high school into the 10th grade. He transferred to Creative Arts high school in St. Paul, where he graduated in 2004. Visual arts remained a certain interest throughout his school years. In 2004 Chris' artwork was chosen for exhibition in the Ordway Honors Art Exhibit at the Minnesota Museum of Art. Chris continued painting in his adult years. His other passions were skateboarding, cheering on all Minnesota sports teams, and animals who responded to his gentle manner. Chris is predeceased by his grandparents Howard Wohlers and Louise and Russell Livingston; and his cat Fezzik. He is survived by mother Gloria Livingston Hutchinson; stepfather Jay Hutchinson; father David Livingston; stepmother Janice Porter; grandmother Jean Wohlers; siblings Annelisa Livingston (Marcus), Nicholas Livingston (Jill), Taylor Livingston (Dani), and Noah Livingston; aunts and uncles Sherry and Don Ladig, Renae Wohlers and Derek Cole, Michael and Suzy Livingston, and Lynda Thomas; several cousins, nieces and nephews; girlfriend Kasey Boudreau; friend RayQuan Wingo; many other friends; and his cat Mr. Heisenberg. Special thanks to his ACT team, to social workers Jasmine Sackey, and Andrea Gould, lawyers Nancy Coyle-Strahan and Laura Jelenick, and others who have supported Chris over the years. To honor Chris, if you cross paths with someone who is suffering, reach out, be compassionate and nonjudgmental, because everyone deserves to be loved. A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 2 PM at First Congregational Church of Minnesota, 500 Eighth Ave. SE Minneapolis, MN 55414. Reception to follow. Memorials preferred to NAMI-MN-Alliance on Mental Illness or The Animal Humane Society St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019