Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend Of St. Paul, MN Passed away unexpectedly May 27, 2020 at age 33. Chris loved music, fishing, archery, the outdoors, astronomy, and spending time with friends and family. Preceded in death by sister, Erica Wilson. Survived by mother Josephine; father Michael (Lorie); sister Jody; brother Jarred; nephews Michael, Dominic, David, Jimmy, and Mike, Adrian, Anthony; nieces McKayla, Mila, Skylar, and Morgyn; step-sisters Natalina and Carissa; grandmothers Lucy and Norma; loving friend Stacie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 11th, 5-8pm at the Historic John P. Furber Farm, 7310 Lamar Ave S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store