Age 56 Of Inver Grove Heights Born in St. Paul on March 1, 1964. Preceded in death by father, Russell. Survived by mother, Geraldine; siblings, Kim (Jeff) Husnik Peterson, Jill (Bob) Charnell, & Nick; nephews and niece, Billy, Allie, & Justin Charnell. Prayer Service Tuesday (June 16, 2020) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Gathering starting at 12:00 PM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.