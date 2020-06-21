Age 51 of Hastings Died on June 8, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family, prayers and love after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother Kathleen (Kenney) and stepfather Jim Cognetta. He is survived by his parents Michael & Roberta Rowan; sisters Jennifer Mitchell & Sara Wood; brothers Patrick Rowan, Tony & Chris Cognetta; nephews, nieces and many more relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Feel free to visit caringbridge.org/visit/christopherro wan for more details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.