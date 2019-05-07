|
|
July 14, 1973 ~ May 3, 2019 Passed away suddenly Survived by his wife Teresa, sons Christopher and Ethan; parents Jack and Susan Skoog, parent Laura Engen; grandparents, Lorraine Engen & Shirley Draine; brothers Brian & Eric Skoog; sisters Gracelyn & Samilyn Skoog; siblings Reanna & Tom Rohwedder; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Chris was owner of Best Pawn Inc. of both East and West 7thStreets in St. Paul, MN. Funeral Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior from 10-11 am at All Saints Lutheran Church, 3810 Lexington Ave. South, Eagan, MN 55123. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019