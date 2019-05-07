Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher SKOOG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John SKOOG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher John SKOOG Obituary
July 14, 1973 ~ May 3, 2019 Passed away suddenly Survived by his wife Teresa, sons Christopher and Ethan; parents Jack and Susan Skoog, parent Laura Engen; grandparents, Lorraine Engen & Shirley Draine; brothers Brian & Eric Skoog; sisters Gracelyn & Samilyn Skoog; siblings Reanna & Tom Rohwedder; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Chris was owner of Best Pawn Inc. of both East and West 7thStreets in St. Paul, MN. Funeral Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior from 10-11 am at All Saints Lutheran Church, 3810 Lexington Ave. South, Eagan, MN 55123. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now