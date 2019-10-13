|
Age 57 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly October 8. Beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He is preceded in death by sisters, Enedelia Rodriguez and Alicia; nephew John; nieces, Darien and Alicia Angel. He is survived by parents, Amparo and Delia Navarro; siblings, Sandra (Cirilo) Tamayo, Angela and Juan A. (Enedina) and, Genie (A.J.) Cavazos, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation Monday, October 14 from 4:00- 7:00 PM, and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019