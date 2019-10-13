Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher LOPEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher LOPEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher LOPEZ Obituary
Age 57 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly October 8. Beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He is preceded in death by sisters, Enedelia Rodriguez and Alicia; nephew John; nieces, Darien and Alicia Angel. He is survived by parents, Amparo and Delia Navarro; siblings, Sandra (Cirilo) Tamayo, Angela and Juan A. (Enedina) and, Genie (A.J.) Cavazos, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation Monday, October 14 from 4:00- 7:00 PM, and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now