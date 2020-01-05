Home

Apostolic Bible Institute
6944 Hudson Blvd
St Paul, MN 55128
(651) 739-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Apostolic Bible Church
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Apostolic Bible Church
6944 Hudson Blvd
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Rev. Christopher P. KINNEY


1970 - 2020
It is with sorrow, tears, and relief that I share this sad news; Reverend Christopher P. Kinney (12/11/1970-12/28/2019) passed away too soon after a long struggle with the ravages of MS. He received his Master of Divinity from Wartburg Theological Seminary. His disability shortened his pastoral career; however, he continued to serve on the church council. The service will be at Apostolic Bible Church, 6944 Hudson Blvd. Oakdale, MN at 1:00pm Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation one hour before the service. www.maplewoodmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
