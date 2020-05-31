"Chris" "Fris" "Magical Gorilla" Born 3/18/1981, Died 5/1/2020 Beloved son of Robin "Rob" Darveaux (Sue) and Julie Darveaux. Survived by Lissette "Wife"; Alessandro "Son"; sister, Nicole; brother, Alexandre (Andrea); niece, Sabreena "Princess"; great niece, Penelope "Sweet Pea"; best friend, Brent "Red" Avenson; great grandfather, George Darveaux; auntie, Colleen Eggen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name. He had the biggest heart, and the best day Chris could imagine would be spending time with his family, because he loved us so much. Chris also loved gorillas, great white sharks, and bulldogs. Chris was a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Lions. Our hearts are broken but we are happy that Chris is finally pain-free. The cancer devastated his body but never dimmed his spirit. Chris is preceded in death by his sister, Danielle Darveaux; aunt, Jean Hocking (nee Kiesow) (godmother); grandmother, Carol Darveaux (nee Kiesow); and grandmother, Patricia Crowe (nee Schmock). A celebration of life will be held at a date and location to be determined. 651-451-1551