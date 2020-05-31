Christopher Robin DARVEAUX
1981 - 2020
"Chris" "Fris" "Magical Gorilla" Born 3/18/1981, Died 5/1/2020 Beloved son of Robin "Rob" Darveaux (Sue) and Julie Darveaux. Survived by Lissette "Wife"; Alessandro "Son"; sister, Nicole; brother, Alexandre (Andrea); niece, Sabreena "Princess"; great niece, Penelope "Sweet Pea"; best friend, Brent "Red" Avenson; great grandfather, George Darveaux; auntie, Colleen Eggen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name. He had the biggest heart, and the best day Chris could imagine would be spending time with his family, because he loved us so much. Chris also loved gorillas, great white sharks, and bulldogs. Chris was a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Lions. Our hearts are broken but we are happy that Chris is finally pain-free. The cancer devastated his body but never dimmed his spirit. Chris is preceded in death by his sister, Danielle Darveaux; aunt, Jean Hocking (nee Kiesow) (godmother); grandmother, Carol Darveaux (nee Kiesow); and grandmother, Patricia Crowe (nee Schmock). A celebration of life will be held at a date and location to be determined. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
