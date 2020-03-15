|
|
Age 90 of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice Evingson, daughter Connie, sons John (Kathie), Paul (JoAnn Taie), Matthew (Rebekah) Evingson and grandchildren Croix, Brook and Kyler Evingson. Preceded in death by parents Selma and Edwin (Kindred, ND), brother Rudy (Minneapolis), and sisters Katherine and Bergliot (Kindred, ND). Full notice and springtime Celebration of Life details soon to follow. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020