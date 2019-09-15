|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 85, of North St. Paul Preceded in death by his wife, Joan; brothers John, Fred and Larry. Survived by children Sherri (Douglas) Sporre, Kent (Jamie); grandchildren Alex and Kaitlyn; brother Leo (Sharon); sister Ann Gow (Jerry); and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 3PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2475 17th Ave. E, North St. Paul. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019