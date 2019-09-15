Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
2475 17th Ave. E
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
2475 17th Ave. E
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chuck THEMMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chuck THEMMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chuck THEMMES Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 85, of North St. Paul Preceded in death by his wife, Joan; brothers John, Fred and Larry. Survived by children Sherri (Douglas) Sporre, Kent (Jamie); grandchildren Alex and Kaitlyn; brother Leo (Sharon); sister Ann Gow (Jerry); and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 3PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2475 17th Ave. E, North St. Paul. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chuck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now