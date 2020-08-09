Born September 15, 1955 Limestone, ME Passed away July 22, 2020 Hudson, WI Cindy left this world far too soon after a short but very courageous battle with cancer. Our mom had a heart of gold, was a friend to all who crossed paths with her, a bright light with a listening ear, one of the most selfless people you could ever know. She and her contagious laugh will be missed by so many. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Marilyn Palmersheim, husband Roger Sorenson and dear friend Mary Lou. Cindy is survived by her children Shawn (Lora) Sorenson, daughter Erin (Josh) Kappes, grandsons Jacob and Grant Sorenson, brothers Terry and James (Rhonda) Palmersheim, sister Jodi (Sam) Vining along with nephews, one great nephew, aunts, uncles, her family at MTA, special friend Jill, her "other kids" Kevin and Andrea along with many friends, most of whom were just like family to her. A special thank you to the teams at Regions, Hudson Oncology, Westfields, and Allina Hospice — she could not have done this without their guidance. Her family would like to thank everyone who has helped support and love her during this difficult time. Please know that she cherished every minute of time that you gave her and we couldn't have gone through this without you. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you! Due to COVID, we are hoping to plan a memorial service for her this fall or winter. "Somewhere on a desert highway, she rides a Harley Davidson... " Ride on Mama!









