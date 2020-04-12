|
"Dottie" "Toddy" Age 93, of Roseville Died peacefully at home on April 6, 2020, born in Watkins, Minnesota on April 18, 1926. Claire was preceded in death by Marlon, her husband of 67 years; sons, Robert and John; daughter, Gayle Schwartz; many loving friends; and siblings; and her sister and best friend, Lucy Jacobs. She is survived by children, Steven, William (Yvonne), Ann VanElsberg, Janelle Parsons (Terry Berg), Diane Freeberg (Red), Karen Parsons (Mike Plumley); daughters-in-law, Jeanne Parsons and Nancy Parsons; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Claire was an active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for many years, was a committed member of the women's groups whose activities included assembling newborn gift packages for hospitals, making sandwiches for the homeless and sewing beautiful quilts for charity. Claire also helped deliver Meals on Wheels and led bingo games for residents of the Episcopal Church Home. She enjoyed family gatherings, her gardens, music, good books, films and occasional trips to the casino. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020