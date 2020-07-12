1/1
Claire Mary (KELLY) JANSEN
Age 27 Passed away peacefully in her sleep in St. Paul on July 8, 2020. Survived by husband, Michael; parents, Molly and Daniel; sister, Cathryn; grandparents, Mary and Richard Schmitz, Patricia Kelly; parents-in-law, Michelle and Joe; siblings-in-law, Patrick, Katie (Josh) Logan; grandparents-in-law, Helen and Gene Piche, and Cathy Jansen; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by grandpa, Jack Kelly; grandpa-in-law, Jerry Jansen. Socially distant visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11AM, Wednesday, July 15 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
