Age 27 Passed away peacefully in her sleep in St. Paul on July 8, 2020. Survived by husband, Michael; parents, Molly and Daniel; sister, Cathryn; grandparents, Mary and Richard Schmitz, Patricia Kelly; parents-in-law, Michelle and Joe; siblings-in-law, Patrick, Katie (Josh) Logan; grandparents-in-law, Helen and Gene Piche, and Cathy Jansen; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by grandpa, Jack Kelly; grandpa-in-law, Jerry Jansen. Socially distant visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11AM, Wednesday, July 15 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul.