|
|
Age 95, of South St. Paul Passed Away March 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Edward; & all of her siblings. Dear mother of, Mary (Marvin) Bates, Charles (Marsha), Huey (Elaine), Veronica Sanders & Chris (Jim) Polak; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, April 2nd at the CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE, 3rd St. North @ 4th Ave. in South St. Paul. Visitation 9-10:45AM Tuesday, April 2nd at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul with procession leaving the funeral home at 10:45AM. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice, Southview Senior Living & Willows of Ramsey Hill. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019