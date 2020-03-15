|
|
(nee Mottaz, then Davidson) March 16, 1916 – March 5, 2020 Age 103 of Woodbury, went to her heavenly home Thursday, March 5th, a few days short of her 104th birthday. She was born in Mayer, MN to a large family that she always remained close to. Clara married Glen Davidson in 1942, and remained so until his death in 1975. She soon met and married Forest Sorenson who she enjoyed traveling with until his death in 2000. She was a devout Christian, who loved her Lord, volunteering, making clothing, and was especially known for the christening gowns that she crocheted. She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and many other family members and friends. She is survived by her sons, Glen (Diane) Davidson, and Dennis Davidson (Stéphanie Bernatchez); stepson, John (Pam); her grand children, Erin (Tom Hendrickson), Ben, Émilie, Elizabeth, Suzanne, and Barbara; great grandchildren, Simon, Oscar, and Nora; and many beloved nephews and nieces. Private interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial service to follow at a later date. Memorials preferred to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or Hope Lutheran Church. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020