Age 89 of Roseville Passed peacefully on September 24, 2020. One of Clara's favorite hobbies was to spend time gardening at her home. She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary Huberty; and siblings, Richard, Marvin, Robert, Dennis, Marlene and Michael. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry of 57 years; and sister, Maryann Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Private inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.