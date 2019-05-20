|
Age 91, of Cottage Grove, MN formerly of Newport, MN but spent a portion of her life in Aspen, CO, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 16, 2019. Born May 29, 1927 in Pine City, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband; Donald, beloved son; Todd, parents; Irvin and Anna Auers. Survived by sister, Diana (China) Gerry, nephews Scott (Renee)Gerry, Mark (Jane) Gerry, and niece Kim (Scott)Bracey, three grandchildren, Zachary (Lauren), Jacob (Mallory) and Ashley Froelich, three great grandchildren, Daniel, Peter and Michael, 7 great nieces and nephews, five great-great nieces and nephews, and her companion and friend of 30 years Don Strege, and Don's extended family. Claire will be remembered by her kind and caring heart and her love for children. She will be deeply missed. Visitation 10 AM. Service 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Newport Lutheran Church,900 15th Street, Newport, MN, Luncheon following ceremony at the church. Interment will be held for family at the Newport Cemetery following luncheon. The family wishes to thank HealthEast Hospice, Pastor Sue and many relatives and friends who have extended support during her final days.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2019