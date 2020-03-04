Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
1405 Sibley Memorial Highway
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
1405 Sibley Memorial Highway
Clare Isabelle (Hermes) ELDREDGE


1929 - 2020
Clare Isabelle (Hermes) ELDREDGE Obituary
Age 90 of Mendota Heights, MN Born to Eternal Life February 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Louis and Louise Hermes, sisters Zeta McGibbon, Rhoda Behr, MaryAnn McDonald and brother Louis Hermes Jr. Survived by husband of 67 years, Bill. Mother of Kathleen (Gregory) Johnson, Thomas (Anastasia), Phillip (Susan). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Nicholas (Meaghan) Johnson, Katelyn (Eric) Mann, Alexander, Emma, Charles (Jenna Stewart), Jennifer (Lucas Wallgren), Amy; 5 great grandchildren, Theo, Kathleen, Adeline, Sophie, Loren, many nieces and nephews. Clare was a 13 year St. Agnes "Aggie" class of 1946. Graduate of College of St. Catherine. Taught primary grades for 20 years in the St. Paul School District. She was active in the community as chairperson for the IHM school committee, President of Metro Bridge, Jr. League of St. Paul, volunteer at Wakota Life Care Center, many Church of St. Peter committees, the Book Club of St. Paul. Passionate traveler of the world, met Bill in Glacier National Park, honeymooned in the Quetico National Park, visited Europe and Asia, among many others. Thank you to Lilydale Senior Living/ Memory care for their wonderful care along with Bluestone and Health Partners Hospice Service. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 6, 11:00 AM at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Wakota A Guiding Star Center, 1140 S. Robert St,, West St Paul, MN 55118 or the , 7900 West 78th St., Suite 100, Mpls., MN 55439 . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
