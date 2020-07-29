Age 71 AMAZING Mother, wife/partner, sister, grandma and great-grandma. Born February 11, 1949 from St.Paul MN. Died July 25, 2020 in Cushing WI. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerald, and son Scott. She will be sorely missed by her loving partner Rodger, her children JJ, Angel (Tim), and David (Dani), grand children and great-grandchildren. Visitation this Friday, July 31 11am-12pm at Willwerscheid Funeral home 1167 Grand Ave, St.Paul MN 55105 with graveside burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.