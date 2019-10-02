Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MATTHEW
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MATTHEW
510 Hall Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare VOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare V. VOGEL


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare V. VOGEL Obituary
Passed away on October 1, 2019 at Southview Health Care Center at age 87. She was born on April 13, 1932 to the late Peter and Mary Vogel. Clare was employed by the State of Minnesota for 47 years and was a devoted member of the Church of St. Matthew on Saint Paul's West Side. Clare is preceded in death by her brothers, John and Joseph; sisters, Ann Peltier and Connie Berens; and her best friend and aunt, Loretta Murphy. Clare is survived by her sisters, Catherine (Leonard) Schmidt, Marion Theis and Alice (Jerry) Pahl; brother, James (Alice) Vogel; 45 nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. MATTHEW, 510 Hall Avenue (corner of Hall and Robie). Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 9:30-11:00 A.M. prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Church of St. Matthew, or Community of Saints Regional Catholic School. 488 Humboldt Avenue 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.