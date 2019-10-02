|
Passed away on October 1, 2019 at Southview Health Care Center at age 87. She was born on April 13, 1932 to the late Peter and Mary Vogel. Clare was employed by the State of Minnesota for 47 years and was a devoted member of the Church of St. Matthew on Saint Paul's West Side. Clare is preceded in death by her brothers, John and Joseph; sisters, Ann Peltier and Connie Berens; and her best friend and aunt, Loretta Murphy. Clare is survived by her sisters, Catherine (Leonard) Schmidt, Marion Theis and Alice (Jerry) Pahl; brother, James (Alice) Vogel; 45 nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. MATTHEW, 510 Hall Avenue (corner of Hall and Robie). Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 9:30-11:00 A.M. prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Church of St. Matthew, or Community of Saints Regional Catholic School. 488 Humboldt Avenue 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019