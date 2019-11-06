Home

Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
3676 Centerville Rd.,
Vadnais Heights, MN
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
Clareen J. NELSON Obituary
Age 77 of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. Clareen was a warm, generous, and loving woman. She loved to travel, cook, bake, and was an avid sports fan. Above all else, her family was the most important to her. Clareen is preceded in death by her parents, Anton & Myrtle Anderson; daughter, Linda Woehrle; brother, Marlowe Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Norman; children, Debra (Rick) Erickson, Ronald (Judi); honorary son, Michael (Sue) Woehrle; grandchildren, Daniel (Karen) Erickson, Corey (Trisha) Erickson, Zachary, Bryce, Samantha (Jake) Swanson, Katie Woehrle; great-grandchildren, Grant, Colin, Owen, Calise, Tessa; siblings, Marvis (Evon) Anderson, Mavis (Dean) Nordstrom; sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, November 7th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday, November 8th at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church with visitation beginning one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church or Minnesota .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
