Clarence F. HAIDER
1924 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa Age 96, of St. Paul. Born on June 17, 1924 in St. Paul and died on July 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta; parents, John and Anna (Sager) Haider; brother, John; and sisters, Marcela Braun & Irene Neubauer. Survived by children, Patricia (Dawn), Jim (Eileen), Debbie Anderson; grandchildren, Martin (Bridget), Chris (Alison), Patrick (Kristie), Derek (Ally), Ryan (Anna); six great-grandchildren; and brother, Edward (Joyce). Clarence was a WWII veteran who served in the Navy. His love, talents, and enjoyment for gardening left many marks throughout the community. He was active with his church, Lions Club, Second Harvest, and many other charities. Although he will be missed by his family and friends, he is now at peace in the arms of his beloved wife. Due to the COVID pandemic and respecting the well being and health of their family members as well as friends, the family will have a private service. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. Memorials preferred to Maternity of Mary Church or Second Harvest Heartland. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
