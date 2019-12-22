Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence HANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence HANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence HANSON Obituary
Age 82 Of Columbus Passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 17, 2029. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sophie and Margaret. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Mary; children, Barbara (Rick), Michael, John (Jean), Nancy (Todd); grandchildren, Jacob (Katie), Anna, Mark, Tanner, Blake; great-grandchildren, Niklas, William, Emily; nephew, Marvin (Karen), Bruce; other family members and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Ann Grode and the kind staff at the Meadows on Fairview. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In memory of Clarence memorials are preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -