Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church of Forest Lake
9511 W. Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence LAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Joseph LAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Joseph LAUER Obituary
Age 97, of Forest Lake, MN Died peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, James Patrick Lauer; granddaughter, Becky Okerstrom; sister, Marian (Henry) Storm. Survived by children, Mary Clare (Mike) Okerstrom, John (Nancy), Sue (Jim) Hendrickson; daughter in law, Dyann Lauer; 3 grandchildren; MariKay (Dan) Mell, Louie Lauer, Chris Lauer; 4 great grandchildren; Justin (Sheyanne), Maribecca, Danielle, Michael-Lee; brother, Herbert (Jan). Celebration of his life 11 AM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Immanuel Church of Forest Lake, 9511 W. Broadway. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery, Stanchfield, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now