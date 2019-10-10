|
|
Age 97, of Forest Lake, MN Died peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, James Patrick Lauer; granddaughter, Becky Okerstrom; sister, Marian (Henry) Storm. Survived by children, Mary Clare (Mike) Okerstrom, John (Nancy), Sue (Jim) Hendrickson; daughter in law, Dyann Lauer; 3 grandchildren; MariKay (Dan) Mell, Louie Lauer, Chris Lauer; 4 great grandchildren; Justin (Sheyanne), Maribecca, Danielle, Michael-Lee; brother, Herbert (Jan). Celebration of his life 11 AM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Immanuel Church of Forest Lake, 9511 W. Broadway. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery, Stanchfield, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019