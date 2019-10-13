|
|
Age 102 of Woodbury, Minnesota. Passed away on October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Helen (Olson); sisters, Harriet (George) Karel and Winifred Law; and grandson, Eric Johnson. Survived by daughters, Nancy (Robert) Viking, Karen Vaughan, and Karel (Bruce) Thorud; grandsons, Brendan (Olena) Vaughan and Kevin (Lindsay) Vaughan; and great-grandchildren, Declan, Cormac, James and Zoe. Clarence was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Alonzo and Winifred Law. At the age of 6 he moved to Savanna, Illinois and later to Kenosha, Wisconsin and finally St. Paul, MN. He attended Dunwoody Institute to study auto mechanics, developing entrepreneurial skills that led him to start his own auto repair business, Law's Auto Clinic on Dale Street in St. Paul, which he operated for 50 years. After closing his auto repair business, he continued working until the age of 97 at Carefree Cottages in Maplewood. He was an active member of Arlington Hills Lutheran Church, Masonic Montgomery Lodge #258, and Osman Shriners, where he was a member of the Directors' staff for many years. Visitation 10AM, with Funeral Service at 11AM on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Refreshments to follow. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorials preferred to Masonic Children's Hospital or Shriners' Hospital for Children. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Woodbury Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019