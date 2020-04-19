Clarence M. "Mike" MATZEK
Age 77, of Hastings Died peacefully on April 16, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon; children, Michelle Matzek, Mark (Mary Margaret, & Julie (Dan) Mattimiro; grandchildren, Thomas (fiancee Abby Schultz), Alaina, Sophia, & Elise Mattimiro, & William & Owen Matzek; siblings, Mary (Joe) Theisson, Robert (Peggy) Matzek, Walter (Carol) Matzek, Richard (Susan) Matzek, & Judy (Tim) Rohl; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Bernadine) Borowiak & Robert (Barb) Borowiak; & by many nieces, nephews, & relatives, & friends. A private family service will be held at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, with interment following at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery, Hastings. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
