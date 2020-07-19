1/1
Dr. Clarence S. LINDLEY Jr.
Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at 84 years of age. Due to Covid-19, a private gathering is planned to bury Clarence's ashes at Bethlehem Lutheran Church's cemetery in Lanesboro, MN. A larger celebration of life, when more safe, will likely be held in the Twin Cities. Any memorial gifts to honor Clarence can be given to Memorial Blood Centers, Alzheimer's Association, or the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Sing the glory of The Lord's name; give to Him glorious praise! Psalm 66:2 www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
