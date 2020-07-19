Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at 84 years of age. Due to Covid-19, a private gathering is planned to bury Clarence's ashes at Bethlehem Lutheran Church's cemetery in Lanesboro, MN. A larger celebration of life, when more safe, will likely be held in the Twin Cities. Any memorial gifts to honor Clarence can be given to Memorial Blood Centers, Alzheimer's Association
, or the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Sing the glory of The Lord's name; give to Him glorious praise! Psalm 66:2 www.Washburn-McReavy.com
