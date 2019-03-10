|
|
Age 87 of Blaine Died peacefully March 6, 2019 and greeted in heaven by his wife, Mary; infant son, Pascal; parents, Richard and Frances; siblings, Walter, Stanley, Charles, George and Bernice. Survived by his children, Kevin (Lori), Ronald (Barb), Catherine (Stu) Walker, Linda (Mike) Krueger, David (Liz), Jean (John) Hanson, Steven, and Brian (Linda) Schleicher; grandchildren, Robert (Danielle), Lindsay (Ryan), Brent (Lauren), Krista (Tim), Matt (Kelli), Amy (Joe), Katie (Joe), Beth, Lisa, Jillian, Andrew, Anna, Mark, Jessica, Christopher, Samantha, Annabelle and Alexander; great grandchildren, Aurora, Isabelle, Abigail, Jack, Elsie, Libby, Jaxon, Weston, Cameron, Benjamin, Stella and Layna; siblings, Marlene Bentz and Donald (Judi); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday, March 13th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Thursday, March 14th (visitation 9:30-10:30AM) at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Christ the King Retreat Center Buffalo, MN or St. Joseph's Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019