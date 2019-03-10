Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence SCHLEICHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence W. SCHLEICHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence W. SCHLEICHER Obituary
Age 87 of Blaine Died peacefully March 6, 2019 and greeted in heaven by his wife, Mary; infant son, Pascal; parents, Richard and Frances; siblings, Walter, Stanley, Charles, George and Bernice. Survived by his children, Kevin (Lori), Ronald (Barb), Catherine (Stu) Walker, Linda (Mike) Krueger, David (Liz), Jean (John) Hanson, Steven, and Brian (Linda) Schleicher; grandchildren, Robert (Danielle), Lindsay (Ryan), Brent (Lauren), Krista (Tim), Matt (Kelli), Amy (Joe), Katie (Joe), Beth, Lisa, Jillian, Andrew, Anna, Mark, Jessica, Christopher, Samantha, Annabelle and Alexander; great grandchildren, Aurora, Isabelle, Abigail, Jack, Elsie, Libby, Jaxon, Weston, Cameron, Benjamin, Stella and Layna; siblings, Marlene Bentz and Donald (Judi); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday, March 13th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Thursday, March 14th (visitation 9:30-10:30AM) at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Christ the King Retreat Center Buffalo, MN or St. Joseph's Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now