Loving, Devoted, Amazing Father US Navy Veteran WWII Pacific USPS Letter Carrier, Proud Union Activist Born in St. Paul, MN to Joseph and Caroline on September 18, 1925. Survived by daughter Jeanne-Marie, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his son Robert and wife Joan. Smoky will be missed by all that were graced with his sense of humor his enormous capacity to love, his gentle nature and his gift of wisdom. He will be especially missed by his daughter Jeannie who so enjoyed their last intimate and coveted years together watching the birds come to the feeder, the cat curled up on his lap, traveling the globe and having many an amazing adventure full of laughs and memories. Embracing the beauty of Hawaii yearly and our special place at Puako. Making every meal together a culinary feast followed by a game of cribbage. Smoky was extremely passionate about his union brothers and sisters at Branch 28 NALC. He was a proud participant in the 1970 Postal Strike.After retirement he stayed active as the union president of the retirees club. Smoky was an avid fisherman and was a master with the filet knife. He loved the outdoors and animals. There will never be another that has touched my life like my father. His life was a most special gift to me and his love for me was boundless. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (December 12, 2019) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:30 AM. Time of Sharing and Lunch to follow. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019