Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Hills Lutheran
1115 Greenbrier Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Hills Lutheran
1115 Greenbrier Street,
St. Paul., MN
View Map
More Obituaries for Claris GINKEL
Claris P. GINKEL


1929 - 2019
Claris P. GINKEL Obituary
Beloved Mother and Grandmother Age 89, of St. Paul, peacefully passed away on 9/6/2019. Preceded in death by loving husband of 64 years, Wallace "Wally." Survived by children, Steve (Millie), Scott (Debbie), Todd (Kelly); grandchildren, Kenneth (Amy), Jennifer (Talia), Lindsay (Nelson), Jase (Sarah), Jaron; great-grandchildren; sister, Iris Stevens. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday 9/10/19 at Arlington Hills Lutheran, 1115 Greenbrier Street, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private Interment. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
