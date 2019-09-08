|
Beloved Mother and Grandmother Age 89, of St. Paul, peacefully passed away on 9/6/2019. Preceded in death by loving husband of 64 years, Wallace "Wally." Survived by children, Steve (Millie), Scott (Debbie), Todd (Kelly); grandchildren, Kenneth (Amy), Jennifer (Talia), Lindsay (Nelson), Jase (Sarah), Jaron; great-grandchildren; sister, Iris Stevens. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday 9/10/19 at Arlington Hills Lutheran, 1115 Greenbrier Street, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private Interment. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019