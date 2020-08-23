Age 87, of Shoreview Passed away August 8, 2020 in her home from complications of ALS. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Floris Tolk. Survived by daughter Elizabeth Ostlund (Mark) and son Greg Doumany (Karen), grand children Nate, Sammy and Ben, brothers Allen Tolk (Mary) and Verlin Tolk (Nancy), nieces Suzi, Sheri and Sarah and nephew Matt. Longtime friends Bonnie and Joan. Claris retired from Roseville Area schools. Claris attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Claris donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. An Annual Service of Gratitude is held in November honoring all of the past year donors (service available online - date to be determined). A special thank you to Allina Hospice and Home Instead. Memorials preferred to University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program, 3-005 Hasselmo Hall, 312 Church Street S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55455.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store