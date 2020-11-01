Age 88, of St. Paul and Bald Eagle Lake Passed away from natural causes on Friday, October 23. Clarissa was born and raised in St. Paul. She was a granddaughter of Henry and Clara Bockstruck who founded Bockstruck Jewelers. She received a teaching degree from Stephens College in MO and an LPN degree from the LA School of Nursing. Clarissa moved to the San Francisco area where she married Bud Cole and raised her son Pete. After many years in CA, she moved back to MN in 1990 and purchased a home on Bald Eagle Lake. She was a wonderfully creative person, gifted artist and prolific poet. The legacy of her art will live in our hearts forever. Clarissa loved life, family, people, the arts and animals. She was a very generous person. Meeting Clarissa was always a memorable event. She could fill a room with her boisterous presence, her smile and unique laugher. Preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Clarissa (Connie) Bockstruck; her brother and sister-in-law, Arnie & Jessie Bockstruck; and her son, Pete Cole. Survived by niece, Betsy Bockstruck Erlien (Duey); nephew, Rob Bockstruck (Jane); 1st cousin, Marlene Bockstruck Talarico and son David; nephew, David Cole; niece, Susan Cole and great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Clarissa would want you to practice kindness to people and animals and grow the love you share. A family memorial will be held in 2021 when sharing and being together is safe again. 651-767-9333