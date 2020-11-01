1/1
Clarissa Bockstruck COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of St. Paul and Bald Eagle Lake Passed away from natural causes on Friday, October 23. Clarissa was born and raised in St. Paul. She was a granddaughter of Henry and Clara Bockstruck who founded Bockstruck Jewelers. She received a teaching degree from Stephens College in MO and an LPN degree from the LA School of Nursing. Clarissa moved to the San Francisco area where she married Bud Cole and raised her son Pete. After many years in CA, she moved back to MN in 1990 and purchased a home on Bald Eagle Lake. She was a wonderfully creative person, gifted artist and prolific poet. The legacy of her art will live in our hearts forever. Clarissa loved life, family, people, the arts and animals. She was a very generous person. Meeting Clarissa was always a memorable event. She could fill a room with her boisterous presence, her smile and unique laugher. Preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Clarissa (Connie) Bockstruck; her brother and sister-in-law, Arnie & Jessie Bockstruck; and her son, Pete Cole. Survived by niece, Betsy Bockstruck Erlien (Duey); nephew, Rob Bockstruck (Jane); 1st cousin, Marlene Bockstruck Talarico and son David; nephew, David Cole; niece, Susan Cole and great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Clarissa would want you to practice kindness to people and animals and grow the love you share. A family memorial will be held in 2021 when sharing and being together is safe again. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved