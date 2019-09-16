|
Age 74, of Gordon, WI Died unexpectedly Sept. 13, 2019 Survived by his wife of 29 years, Nancy Jeffries-Lein; children, Preston (Delia) Lein of Forest Lake, Stacy Lein of Balsam Lake, WI, and Justin Lein of Forest Lake; granddaughter, Hunter Panoch; brother, Lewis (Rebecca) Lein of St. Paul; former wife, Linda Beckman of Balsam Lake, WI; other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by parents, J. Philip and Otelia Lein; and nephew, Christopher Lein. Gathering of Family and Friends 3-5:30PM, with a 5:30PM prayer service on Thursday, September 19th at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019