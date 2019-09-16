Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:30 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark LEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark E. LEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark E. LEIN Obituary
Age 74, of Gordon, WI Died unexpectedly Sept. 13, 2019 Survived by his wife of 29 years, Nancy Jeffries-Lein; children, Preston (Delia) Lein of Forest Lake, Stacy Lein of Balsam Lake, WI, and Justin Lein of Forest Lake; granddaughter, Hunter Panoch; brother, Lewis (Rebecca) Lein of St. Paul; former wife, Linda Beckman of Balsam Lake, WI; other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by parents, J. Philip and Otelia Lein; and nephew, Christopher Lein. Gathering of Family and Friends 3-5:30PM, with a 5:30PM prayer service on Thursday, September 19th at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now