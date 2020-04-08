Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
"drive by visitation" at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME
515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark OSOJNICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark Steve OSOJNICKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark Steve OSOJNICKI Obituary
Age 56 of Stillwater Passed away April 6, 2020 from complications due to Covid 19. Survived by loving wife, Kris; brother, Mark (Carol) Osojnicki; sisters, Ann (John Goldenberg) Zender and Toni Osojnicki; nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends and his canine children. Friends are invited for a "drive by visitation" (remaining in your vehicle) from 4-7PM Monday, April 13 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Private Service and interment. Clark was a 30 year employee of Gray Plant Law Firm. Clark will be remembered for his sense of humor, his smile and love of sports. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -