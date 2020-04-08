|
|
Age 56 of Stillwater Passed away April 6, 2020 from complications due to Covid 19. Survived by loving wife, Kris; brother, Mark (Carol) Osojnicki; sisters, Ann (John Goldenberg) Zender and Toni Osojnicki; nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends and his canine children. Friends are invited for a "drive by visitation" (remaining in your vehicle) from 4-7PM Monday, April 13 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Private Service and interment. Clark was a 30 year employee of Gray Plant Law Firm. Clark will be remembered for his sense of humor, his smile and love of sports. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 8, 2020