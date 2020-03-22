Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claude DUKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude "Snookie" DUKE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude "Snookie" DUKE Sr. Obituary
Our Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend 1934-2020 Passed away March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Virginia and Sterling Duke, sons Claude "Rocky" Duke Jr., Gordon "Gordy" Duke, He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Martin Duke, and by children Steven Duke, Carmen Parker, Toby Moore, Tonya Williams, Aaron Duke, Andre Duke, Marcel Duke, Loren Duke, Beatrice Saunders, Anthony Duke. Stepdaughters Janelle Meyers, Julie Elbready, Jennifer and Jeana Turner. Many grand and great grandchildren. Due to the current situation, we will be celebrating his life at a later time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -