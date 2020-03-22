|
|
Our Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend 1934-2020 Passed away March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Virginia and Sterling Duke, sons Claude "Rocky" Duke Jr., Gordon "Gordy" Duke, He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Martin Duke, and by children Steven Duke, Carmen Parker, Toby Moore, Tonya Williams, Aaron Duke, Andre Duke, Marcel Duke, Loren Duke, Beatrice Saunders, Anthony Duke. Stepdaughters Janelle Meyers, Julie Elbready, Jennifer and Jeana Turner. Many grand and great grandchildren. Due to the current situation, we will be celebrating his life at a later time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020