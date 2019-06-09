|
|
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother Age 94, died June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Claude and Mabel, wife Yvonne, siblings Marilyn Larsen and William Ellis. Survived by children Sue (Michael) Listermann, Claudia Aleshire, grand children Wendy (Kevin) Boldog and Jaimee (Chad) Greene, great grandchildren Zach, Sarah, Ben, Caleb, Kylee and Alex, sister Genevieve Toftum, also several nieces and nephews. Funeral service Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake (651-429-7661). Visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Flags for Fort Snelling. WWII Navy Veteran, member of the American Legion for 73 years, retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, loved to hunt and fish and pilot a small plane.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019